The Whole Internet Is Waiting For This Pic Of A Monster 50-Foot Crab To Be Declared A Hoax

A giant crab photographed in a harbour mouth in Kent, UK, is proving a great drawcard… for the website that’s claiming it’s a giant crab.

Weird Whitstable curator Quinton Winter believes he lives in the UK’s weirdest town and hosts a collection of pics and reports on his website to prove it.

But even he couldn’t believe this aerial photograph of a 50-foot crab lurking in the shallows off the harbour:

Crab, sandbank, or Photoshopping idiot? Picture: Weird Whitstable

So he went to check it out for himself.

“At first all I could see was some faint movement, then as it rose from the water I thought, ‘that’s a funny looking bit of driftwood’,” Winter said. “It had glazed blank eyes on stalks, swivelling wildly and it clearly was a massive crab with crushing claws. “Before this incident I thought the aerial photo showed an odd-shaped sand bank. Now I know better.”

Oh, internet. As great as it would be for this to be genuine, we’re counting down to the hoax bust in 3… 2… 1… but secretly hoping it’s real.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.