Chicago White Sox apologise To Fans Who Complain About Uniform Change

They’re replacing the sleeve patch with the logo that also appears on Sox helmets.

Photo: AP Images

When it was learned the Chicago White Sox would abandon a popular team insignia patch on their road uniforms, Sox-obsessed bloggers and message boards were irate.The beloved diamond-shaped patch with an enclosed sock was being replaced by “S-O-X” script.



Uniwatch blog reports that team marketing VP Brooks Boyer became aware of the negative reaction and sent the following note to bloggers and who had emailed to complain. On a weekend, no less.

The note was classy and showed a surprising willingness by the team to confront and engage its rabid fanbase. But as you can see, the Sox aren’t changing their mind.

Here’s the note:

Guys, I want to thank you all for your notes about the road uniforms. Although none of you are happy with the decision, I do appreciate the feedback, good or bad. … We have talked quite a bit about the road greys for a few years after getting input from our players, staff and even some fans. The most alarming thing I received from a fan was the stat showing how little we are wearing our road greys in favour of the black uniforms. That is something we plan to correct going forward. After looking at the road greys, we determined that the uniform should contain our main logo, our brand, and have decided to replace the flying sock with the White Sox primary S-O-X logo. This was one of several possible options. I know this is not a popular decision with you guys and I am sorry to disappoint. In the event any or all of you are at SoxFest, please find me if you would like to discuss further. Again, I truly appreciate the feedback. Sorry this email response was not what you wanted to hear. All the best, Brooks

