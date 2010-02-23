The White House's New Healthcare Strategy: Make It All About TAX CUTS

Here you go: The White House’s entire Plan B.



The full details are here at WhiteHouse.gov. Below are some specific themes.

This is very much a post-Scott Brown proposal. Look at the words the White House chooses to bold “affordable,” “market,”, “budget.” And there’s a hefty dose of tax cuts in there, for both individuals and small businesses.

The proposal will make health care more affordable, make health insurers more accountable, expand health coverage to all Americans, and make the health system sustainable, stabilizing family budgets, the Federal budget, and the economy:

It makes insurance more affordable by providing the largest middle class tax cut for health care in history, reducing premium costs for tens of millions of families and small business owners who are priced out of coverage today. This helps over 31 million Americans afford health care who do not get it today – and makes coverage more affordable for many more.

It sets up a new competitive health insurance market giving tens of millions of Americans the exact same insurance choices that members of Congress will have.

It brings greater accountability to health care by laying out commonsense rules of the road to keep premiums down and prevent insurance industry abuses and denial of care.

It will end discrimination against Americans with pre-existing conditions.

It puts our budget and economy on a more stable path by reducing the deficit by $100 billion over the next 10 years – and about $1 trillion over the second decade – by cutting government overspending and reining in waste, fraud and abuse.

