The White House's Blog Post On Healthcare Treats The American People As Idiots

(This guest post originally appeared on Congressman Boehner's blog)



A new White House blog post marks the beginning of the Obama Administration’s last-ditch, 11th-hour, now-or-never, line-in-the-sand, this-time-we-really-mean-it push for a government takeover of health care by railing against – wait for it – higher insurance premiums.

The American people’s health care costs are going up, you say? No way. Can’t be. Cue the outrage!

‘Well, duh,’ the American people are saying. They know their health care costs are going up. They’ve recognised that’s the problem from the beginning. They’re the ones living through the day-to-day struggle of having to make ends meet in this tough, uncertain economic climate.

But here’s the thing: the American people have heard all this rhetoric before, and they have only become more rather than less opposed to a government takeover of health care.

That’s because Americans understand that these challenges call for a responsible, step-by-step approach focused on lowering costs, not a massive government takeover that would increase costs, raise taxes, slash Medicare benefits, and destroy American jobs. Republicans have offered a bill that would protect patients and lower their premiums by up to 10 per cent. It’s not too late to scrap this job-killing monstrosity and start over with a clean sheet of paper. This isn’t the Republican view; it’s the view of the American people.

The American people know a straw man when they see one. After the public rejected Democrats’ government takeover of health care because it would not only raise costs but also slash Medicare benefits and destroy American jobs, the White House went about searching for an enemy – literally:

Last summer, as public support for health care reform began to recede, the president convened a series of meetings demanding to know why Democrats were losing the communications war. For his part, [White House senior adviser David] Axelrod argued that the administration lacked a compelling bad guy… ‘Axelrod would say, ‘We don’t have an enemy…,’ recalls one administration official.’

Now, with yet another “deadline” for legislative action upon us, the Obama Administration is frantically searching high and low for an “enemy.” This “enemy” is referred to in both vague terms – such as “there are those,” “there are some,” “some people,” “a set of folks” – and more specific references, like the blog post in question.

So, brace yourselves: more of the White House’s earth-shattering insights are coming soon to a Blackberry near you.

