White House Wants The Supreme Court To Rule On Obamacare — Fast

The Obama administration asked the Supreme Court today to hear a case about Obamacare — an unexpected development that virtually guarantees the court will rule on the much-maligned 2010 health care reform law.



According to the NYT, the petition, filed by the Department of Justice, asks the Supreme Court to hear its appeal of an 11th Circuit Court ruling that overturned the individual mandate — the cornerstone of Obama’s healthcare reform.

The 11th Circuit’s three-judge panel ruled last month that the individual mandate — which requires people to purchase health insurance — was unconstitutional. But the judges also ruled that overturning the individual mandate did not invalidate the law entirely, and upheld the law’s expansion of Medicaid.

Two of the plaintiffs — 26 states and the National Federation of Independent Business — have petitioned the Supreme Court to review the second 11th Circuit Court’s decision.

It is not clear which challenge(s) the Court will hear. But it is almost certain that the court will agree to hear at least one of the cases, with a decision expected by June 2012 — right in the middle of the presidential election.

