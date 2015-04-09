The White House just trolled Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter

AP/Seth Wenig Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu uses a red marker as he on a diagram of a bomb in 2012.

President Barack Obama’s administration found a creative way to tweak Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

In a tweet from its official account, the White House posted a reference to Netanyahu’s widely mocked 2012 United Nations speech. In his address, the Israeli leader literally drew a red line on a cartoonish drawing of a bomb to warn against the possibility of Iran getting a nuclear weapon.

The White House copied Netanyahu’s bomb drawing and repurposed it to advocate for the US’ initial agreement with Iran. The US and other powers are offering to roll back economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for Iran curbing its ability to produce a nuclear bomb.

Netanyahu has been sharply critical of the deal, which he has repeatedly said would pave the way for Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and use it against Israel.

Here’s the White House tweet:

Worth sharing: Here’s how the #IranDeal would shut down Iran’s pathway to a nuclear weapon → http://t.co/BWuabs0TNz pic.twitter.com/8aYQi2KEgq

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2015

