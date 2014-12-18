The White House Responds To New Sony Hacking Information

The White House’s National Security Council has released a statement saying the government is “working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators of the [Sony] attack to justice” and considering how to respond to the massive hack.

US officials seem ready to place the blame for the Sony hack on North Korea, and an announcement could come as early as Thursday.

The council’s statement comes after Sony announced that it is pulling the controversial comedy “The Interview” from its Christmas Day release. The company likely won’t release the movie anywhere anytime soon.

Seth Rogen and James Franco star in the movie as a pair of journalists who, under the guise of filming a television interview, are tasked by the CIA with killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has openly criticised the film, calling it an “act of war.”

Here’s the full statement from the National Security Council:

The U.S. government closely monitors all reports of breaches affecting U.S. companies, U.S. consumers, and U.S. infrastructure. We know that criminals and foreign countries regularly seek to gain access to government and private sector networks — both in the United States and elsewhere. The U.S. government has offered Sony Pictures Entertainment support and assistance in response to the attack. The FBI has the lead for the investigation. The United States is investigating attribution and will provide an update at the appropriate time. The U.S. government is working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice, and we are considering a range of options in weighing a potential response. We are aware of Sony’s announcement regarding ‘The Interview.’ The United States respects artists’ and entertainers’ right to produce and distribute content of their choosing. The U.S. government has no involvement in such decisions. We take very seriously any attempt to threaten or limit artists’ freedom of speech or of expression.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.