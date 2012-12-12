The White House Makes A Fiscal Cliff Tax Move Designed To Further Isolate Republicans

Photo: Statigram/bodhijavi

The conventional wisdom is that the GOP is already operating from a position of weakness in the Fiscal Cliff talks, in part thanks to polls indicating that the public would blame them if the Cliff is gone over and taxes rise.The White House has a new offer designed to turn the screws and isolate the GOP even further.



According to WSJ, the White House has offered to put corporate tax reform on the table, a totally different idea that’s a big priority of business, but which wasn’t seen as part of this negotiation.

Details are scant, but the move seems clear: Get businesses clearly on the White House side of things, and further make the GOP look like they’re sticking to their oaths, risking middle class tax hikes, and getting in the way of business interests.

