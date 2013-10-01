THE US GOVERNMENT HAS SHUT DOWN FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 17 YEARS

The White House made it official 15 minutes early: The federal government shut down for the first time in 17 years at midnight on Tuesday.

The Office of Management and Budget offered guidance for federal agencies to begin preparations for a partial government shutdown.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a clear indication that Congress will act in time for the President to sign a continuing resolution before the end of the day tomorrow, October 1, 2013,” OMB Director Sylvia Burwell wrote.

“We urge Congress to act quickly to pass a Continuing Resolution to provide a short-term bridge that ensures sufficient time to pass a budget for the remainder of the fiscal year, and to restore the operation of critical public services and programs that will be impacted by a lapse in appropriations.”

The full memo is below:

OMB shutdown memo

