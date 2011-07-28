The White House Just Rickrolled Someone On Twitter

Nero YouTubes while Rome burns! The White House, probably realising the entire country is mega-financially-screwed anyway, just rickrolled a Twitter critic who complained about the “entertainment value” of an Obama briefing. Retaliation? Watch this annoying video, you jerk!



You might think the official mouthpiece of the United States of America indulging in well-worn meme prankery is a little unbecoming of the office, but hey—they’re no strangers to love. Obama knows the rules, and so do I. A full tax hike’s what he’s thinking of—You wouldn’t get this from any other guy. He just wants to tell you how he’s feeling. Gotta make you understand: don’t annoy the White House while they’re trying to save the global financial system. Next time, it’ll be Goatse. [The White House]

This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

