The White House just posted its first-ever Snapchat Story

The White House joined Snapchat on Monday, BuzzFeed News reported.

Under the username “whitehouse,” the White House will be providing updates on an official Snapchat Story, which is accompanied by an American Flag emoji on Snapchat.

“Our Official Story will take you behind the scenes of the White House’s State of the Union preparations, with footage and angles you won’t find anywhere else,” Jason Goldman, the White House Chief Digital Officer, said in an official announcement on the White House’s blog.

The White House has doubled down on social media during Obama’s presidency; President Obama was the first US president to have his own @POTUS Twitter account and a Facebook page.

Here’s what it looks like when you add the White House on Snapchat:

And here’s the White House’s first-ever Snapchat Story update, posted on Monday morning:

The Snapchat update comes just before Tuesday’s State of the Union, the last one of Obama’s presidency. Though Obama won’t be snapping during his address, a White House official told BuzzFeed to “stay tuned for the president’s participation down the line.”

