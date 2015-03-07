The White House gave Benjamin Netanyahu a sick Twitter burn

The relationship between the White House and Israel took a strange new turn on Friday when President Barack Obama’s security council released a passive-aggressive tweet about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

From its official Twitter account, the National Security Council said journalist Fareed Zakaria had an “interesting take” with his article noting all of the times Netanyahu has been wrong about Iran over the past 25 years:

Interesting take from @FareedZakaria on why PM Netanyahu’s predictions on #Iran have been wrong for 25 years http://t.co/SHffz3GPOj

— WH National Security (@NSCPress) March 6, 2015

The article, titled “Netanyahu enters never-never land,” claims Netanyahu’s speech before Congress last Tuesday was “utterly divorced from reality.” In the address, the Israeli prime minister harshly condemned the White House’s still unannounced agreement with Iran, in which Tehran could agree to scale back its nuclear program in exchange for the US and other powers rolling back economic sanctions.

The speech added tension to the relationship between Netanyahu and the administration of President Barack Obama. It was organised by Republican House Speaker John Boehner without the White House’s involvement, as a result, several Democrats opted not to attend.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) called the NSC tweet about Netanyahu “disappointing”:

Disappointing to see this post about our ally @netanyahu on an official White House outlet. https://t.co/8pdEj1QHC6 pic.twitter.com/GQjCFZUlER

— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) March 6, 2015

