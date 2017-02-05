The White House just called Malcolm Turnbull 'the president of Australia'

Photo: Getty Images.

The White House just released a list of ways Donald Trump has delivered on his promise to make America safe again, after just two weeks as president of the United States.

In the statement published online by the office of the Press Secretary, it listed the sanctions on Iran, meetings with cybersecurity experts, and nominees confirmed in national security roles, as some of the objectives which have been met so far.

Another listed is “diplomatic conversations with foreign leaders to promote an America first foreign policy,” which includes the 16 world leaders Trump has spoken to about his priority of American national security.

While Australia was on the list — fifth from the end — Turnbull was the only leader to not have his name included, and his title wrong.

He was listed as “President of Australia”.

This White House release lists 16 world leaders and Australia is the only one that didn't get named pic.twitter.com/ZnnLTEg8uk — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 4, 2017

See it here.

It was corrected to “The Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull” just after 8am AEDT on Sunday.

It comes after Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly mispronounced Turnbull’s name during a media conference last weekend.

The president had “a very cordial conversation with prime minister Trumbull,” Spicer said.

Prime Minister Turnbull … or Trumbull ? You decide what White House press secretary Sean Spicer said | https://t.co/tF1NdVGTzj pic.twitter.com/LUD0wJM4RK — ABC News (@abcnews) February 2, 2017



Spicer was discussing the phone call shared by Trump and Turnbull in which the president called the refugee deal with Australia "the worst deal ever" and accused Turnbull of trying to send America the “next Boston bombers”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.