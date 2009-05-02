The White House Joins Twitter

Social media sites like Twitter and Facebook were a big help in Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. So it’s fitting that his team now has a presence on Twitter. The @whitehouse account has been private and protected until today. But now it already has more than 1,900 followers. It’s using a graphic of the White House as its icon, and it’s chosen a solid, light grey background. (HTML code is #EDEDED.)

We hope the president has more important things to do that tweet while he’s in office. But it’ll still be a good way to keep up on his highlights.

And, of course, another postitive point for Twitter, which continues to build its position as a dominant public, short-form publishing platform.

