The White House Is Now On Instagram

Marine One

President Obama has officially debuted on Instagram, opening an official White House account on the image-sharing social network Wednesday.



The first photo shared — a filtered shot of Presidential helicopter Marine One — came with the caption: “The First Family takes off for a three-country trip across Africa.”

The White House account has already made use of the all-new video feature on Instagram, with a quick clip of the President and First Lady arriving on Air Force One in Dakar, Senegal.

From CNET:

The White House, by no means a social media novice, already maintains accounts on a myriad of platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and even Vine. Though kind of tardy to the Instagram party, the White House is already attracting thousands of followers in its first few hours on the Facebook-owned property.

You can follow the new account with the username: @WhiteHouse

