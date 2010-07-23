The White House Finally Owns Up And Admits Why It Didn't Invite Dimon And Blankfein To FinReg Signing

At first it seemed like the White House wouldn’t really comment about why they didn’t invite Lloyd Blankfein and Jamie Dimon to Obama’s signing of the FinReg bill yesterday.



On Tuesday, the explanation given to the Wall Street Journal was:

The White House emphasises that the amphitheater of the Ronald Reagan Building, where the signing ceremony will take place, holds only 400 people, meaning that several people instrumental in passing the bill had to be told there wasn’t space for them.

Then that painfully bad excuse got downright embarassing when yesterday we found out that two interns (Rock the Vote interns – not even White House interns) got invited over Blankfein and Dimon. (Update from Rock the Vote: the interns got invited to a bill signing today, not the one yesterday.)

Now, the real reason is clear:

“If you were part of an effort to spend millions of dollars opposing the legislation,” you were unwelcome at the “celebration,” Jen Psaki, the deputy communications director at the White House, told FINS.

