The White House Admits The Recovery Will Take Years (And Why Obama Won't Get Re-Elected)

Was this a “gaffe” from White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs?



CNSNews (via Kurt Bruower) caught this line from a recent White House press briefing:

Later in the briefing, Steven Thomma of McClatchy news asked Gibbs to specify what he meant by an “enormous mount of time.”

“On the economy,” said Thomma, “you said earlier this is going to take an ‘enormous amount of time.’ How long?”

“Well,” said Gibbs, “I think it’s going to take several years from–I think getting through a recession as deep as the one that we were faced with, the sheer amount of job loss, the shock to the system, shock to our financial system, the change in our housing market. We’re dealing with, in many ways, if you look at what happened and what cascaded downward all at a certain period of time, you’re dealing with sort of the perfect storm.”

If that’s true, then Obama is toast in 2012. He can’t win with the economy still not “recovered” for most people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.