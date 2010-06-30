MARKETS IN FREEFALL: NASDAQ OFF 4%

Update: And it’s getting worse. Now the NASDAQ is off 4%
——————
With just under an our to go, things are getting uglier, after some quiet moments in the middle of the day.
The big flashy number is the 3.4% in the NASDAQ.
The 250 point decline in the dow is also remarkable.
We’ll be back for more right at 4:00 PM ET to give you a full rundown of the day.
Photo: Yahoo Finance
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.