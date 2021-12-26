14 of the most shocking moments from ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 1

Stepin took his own life after his Aes Sedai was killed.

The bond between an Aes Sedai and their Warder is very strong and this is shown by what happened to Kerene (Clare Perkins) and Stepin (Peter Franzén).

Kerene was killed towards the end of episode four by Logain Ablar (Álvaro Morte), a man who thought he was the Dragon Reborn. However, it was Stepin’s death that pulled on many viewers’ heartstrings.

After the loss of his Aes Sedai, Stepin was visibly distraught for the entire of episode five, and towards the end, he drugged his friend Lan (Daniel Henney). This seemed to hint that Stepin was going to hurt someone, especially when Lan found a dagger missing from the room he woke up in. However, it turns out that Stepin did not want Lan to stop him from taking his own life. This moment was definitely one of the saddest of this season.