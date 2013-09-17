The Wharton School Of Business Will Begin Free, Online MBA Foundation Courses This Week

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will kick off a series of free MBA Foundation courses this week on online platform Coursera.

The courses are available internationally. Students can pay $US49 for a certificate from Coursera and the Ivy League school to verify their completion of each course.

Wharton notes, however, that successful completion of the course “does not make you a Wharton / Penn alumnus”. And according to a Bloomberg report last week, the school has no plans to accept the certificates for course credit.

The school is offering four novice-level courses on financial accounting, operations management, marketing and corporate finance. The latter two involve graduate-level MBA material by Wharton.

Courses span between 6 and 10 weeks and involve a series of online lectures, homework assignments and exams. Wharton expects each course to involve between 5 and 8 hours of work a week.

According to Bloomberg about 700,000 students in 173 countries have enrolled in Wharton’s online courses, more than the combined enrollment in Wharton’s traditional MBA and undergraduate programs to date.

More information and sign up links are available on Coursera.

