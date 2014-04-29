Western Australia's Senate Results Are Out

WA’s six senate spots have been announced with the Liberal party taking three seats, and Labor, the Palmer United Party and The Greens securing one spot each.

The Australian Electoral Commission released the results this afternoon.

The six successful candidates in order of their election are:

David Johnston– Liberal

Joe Bullock – Australian Labor Party

Scott Ludlam – The Greens (WA)

Michaelia Cash – Liberal

Zhenya Wang – Palmer United Party

Linda Reynolds – Liberal

WA’s senate election was rerun after September’s results were deemed invalid when about 1,400 ballots disappeared during an Australian Electoral Commission recount which was called because of a close result.

In the September 7 election last year the Liberals secured three seats, Labor two and the Palmer United Party scooted though with Zhenya Wang scoring one spot.

But the missing votes saw the Australian High Court declare the results void.

