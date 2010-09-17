The West Is Losing Its Grip On A Key Middle East Lynchpin

The west may be losing its appeal to a key Middle East ally, if the new Transatlantic Trends is correct.



The report suggest Turkey is moving away from its traditional pro-Europe, pro-U.S. stance, in favour of a renewed focus in its own backyard.

From the Transatlantic Trends report, emphasis our own (via Gideon Rachman):

Majorities in every EU country surveyed think that Turkey doesn’t share enough common values to be part of the West. In 2004, 73% of the Turkish respondents said membership would be a good thing, but support has dropped to 38% by 2010. A plurality of Turks (48%) were not concerned about Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, in sharp contrast with EU (79%) and U.S. (86%) respondents who were concerned. In addition, the percentage of Turks who said Turkey should act in closest cooperation with countries in the Middle East on international matters has doubled to 20% from 2009. This was accompanied by a nine-point decline in those who said Turkey should cooperate with EU countries (13%) and those who said Turkey should act alone on international matters (34%). Only 6% of respondents had a preference to work closely with the United States.

That’s a pretty startling slide from previous reports, but could explain Turkey’s recent cozying up to Iran.

