Welcome to The Well-Designed Life, an Insider series about optimizing your wellbeing through spatial design

The spaces we inhabit distinctly affect our wellbeing. This verity is the premise of The Well-Designed Life, an Insider series that explores how light, color, flow, sound, and the outdoors encourage equanimity through spatial design.

Read insight from auditory, color, and design specialists in the stories ahead, and hear from acoustic expert Matthew Emmi and sound therapist Sara Auster in the featured audio clips. Then explore our interactive color palette comprising mood-boosting hues curated by Nicole Gibbons, the founder of paint company Clare.