The Weisenthal Top Is In Trouble

Uh-oh. Good thing we never declared victory on this one. The Weisenthal Top — our call on June 10th that we’d be headed downhill — is being busted up as we speak.



Thanks a lot Meredith Whitney for sparking a three-day rally!

The S&P 500 closed at 928 that day, though it did rally to 956 in a couple days, before hitting a low of 869 just last week. If it climbs past 956, The Weisenthal Top will be dead and gone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.