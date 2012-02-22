The Weirdest Thing About Santorum's Comments About Satan

Photo: Drudge Report

Matt Drudge (suspected Romney fan) has been leading his site with remarks that Rick Santorum made in 2008 to students at Ave Maria University. Santorum said that Satan was attacking America. But we think the weirdest thing about the story is the ridiculous photo Drudge chose to use with it, showing Rick Santorum in a dark turtleneck and light jacket.



He looks like a cable-access television preacher from the early 1990s.

Anyway: here are some of the comments:

“This is a spiritual war. And the Father of Lies has his sights on what you would think the Father of Lies would have his sights on: a good, decent, powerful, influential country – the United States of America. If you were Satan, who would you attack in this day and age?”

and



“Satan is attacking the great institutions of America, using those great vices of pride, vanity, and sensuality as the root to attack all of the strong plants that has so deeply rooted in the American tradition.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.