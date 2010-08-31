The Weirdest, Real Reactions To The Words, "You're Fired"

In my career I have laid off or fired hundreds of people. It was never a matter of pride by any means; I lost a lot sleep prior to taking people out of jobs that they didn’t deserve to lose.



I had some satisfaction dealing with people who weren’t exerting appropriate effort or behaved badly. It was something that had to be done and unfortunately, for me, I was often the guy tasked to do it.

There were plenty of tears, angry words and often, and completely stunned silence. Questions, accusations, allegations and refutations were all commonplace in these discussions.

I found that the most deserving of separation employees were frequently the most shocked and upset. The least deserving were more rationale and accepting. Maybe they had better prospects for another job and knew it.

But, those run-of-the-mill separations aren’t the ones that I really remember.

The separations I remember are the ones where people’s responses weren’t entirely what I expected.

Here are few that stand out:

“Not Again?!?”

I let a man go once who responded in a completely exasperated manner. He started with “Not again, I am so sick and tired of being fired. This is the third job in a row.” I asked him about his opinions and insights into why this was the case. He had none. He had a good resume and he interviewed very well. He went to work for Microsoft and rumour had it that he was one the first people ever fired from Microsoft. So, I lost track of him at 4 in a row.

“You guys haven’t been clear enough”

I had to let go an employee who just didn’t do anything well. He was “too heavy for light work, and too light for heavy work”. On one hand, all tasks were in a “Goldilocks” fashion not right for his skill set. And on the other hand, there was no amount of instruction adequate to inform him to his satisfaction of his duties. In the 18 months I worked with him, I tried him in 7 different jobs. No matter what, it wasn’t the right fit for him, he failed completely at each of them. He attributed it to my failure to explain in excruciating detail all the tasks expected within the position. He was completely indignant at being let go and wanted a shot at an 8th position.

“But my other credit cards didn’t have enough room to pay for the wedding”

I had to fire an employee who put her entire wedding on her Corporate American Express. By the looks of the billings and my conversation with the employee, it really sounded like a nice wedding. And paying for things, isn’t that what credit cards are for? Her point of view was that we had given her the credit card to use and she had used it. And besides, her other cards were maxed out.

“I had to smoke the pot in the parking deck, I rode the bus that day”

I had to fire an employee who chose to smoke pot under a closed circuit camera at client site garage. I asked, during the firing process, “Why smoke pot at work in front of a camera?” His answer was that he had taken the bus to work that day and couldn’t smoke in his car on the way to work. ” Yes, of course,” I said, “but the whole camera thing?” He response was that he was in kind of a hurry.

“I wanted to dress appropriately, so I look like an 18th century widow”

In one spate of layoffs, I had to travel to 6 cities to layoff 20% of the staff in each city. By the time I had completed three cities, the employees in cities 4 through 6 were pretty aware of the meaning of my trip. Added to this was that the employees who were to be laid off were scheduled for a “meeting” with me.

In Seattle, the employees to be laid off responded with flair by showing up in costume. My favourite was a young lady in dressed completely in a black, multi-layered taffeta dress complete with a veil a la’ colonial Mexico. Black long sleeve gloves completed the ensemble. It was really impressive. We chatted about how she had put it together and where the various pieces — dress, veil, gloves, shoes — had been found. I told her I hoped she could use it again for Halloween or something. Then, I fired her.

“I will sue you for wrongful termination”

I had to fire an employee who had threatened to kill another employee in a voice mail message. He was indignant (there were anger issues — trust me on this — I listened to the voice mail). He absolutely assured me that he would sue for wrongful termination as death threats to co-workers didn’t meet his definition of inappropriate behaviour. Interestingly, I called the police and they said they couldn’t do anything but if he killed the threatened employee that they would be all over him. So, somehow, it didn’t meet theirs either.

“What will I tell my wife?”

I once had to let a guy go for over the top sexual harassment (maybe it all is — but this was serial and widespread). He asked me to help him build a story to support another rationale for his being let go. I really had little to offer here in the creative department. I thought of the pot smoker above or a complex economic environment story but offered neither.

It is never easy regardless of supporting circumstance to let someone go. Even when they might really deserve it. But the process of laying someone off or firing them is always memorable for both parties.

