The 15 Weirdest Guinness World Records

Most world records are pretty standard — the world’s smallest man (

21.5 inches tall), the world’s oldest twin sisters (

103 years old), or the world’s highest standing jump (

4 feet 10 inches onto a platform) are all interesting factoids to know.

But other records are totally wacky, like the biggest jigsaw puzzle made of tents or the largest gathering in Sumo wrestler suits (seriously).

These categories are often completely invented and submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records. Sometimes, they even make it into the official book itself.

So in honour of the release of the Guinness Book of World Records 2013, here are the 15 weirdest records broken by people around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.