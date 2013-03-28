The Weirdest Google Glass Entries That Won

Google announced that it’s giving 8,000 people early access to Google Glass, its computer glasses.



Google had a contest to decide who would win the privilege to pay $1,500 for Glass. The contest involved writing a tweet with #ifihadglass, or posting on Google+.

Today Google Glass started tweeting at the people that won. In Twitter, you can click on the “view conversation” link to see the tweet that won.

For the most part, the winners are people with noble plans for Google Glass like making movies, or showing the world what it’s like to have a child with Autism.

But, there are also some other entries that have slipped through the cracks and are weird. We’re gathering all the weird ones here.

Note: This post is being updated as we go through the thousands of tweets …

More to come! We're reading it over now...

