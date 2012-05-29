These Are The Absolute Weirdest Fragrances You Can Put On Your Body

Last week, Justin Bieber and Heidi Klum were among the big winners of the 2012 FiFi Awards—the Oscars of the fragrance industry, for the uninitiated.While we wish the Biebs congratulations, the FiFis made us think of all of the perfume brands that won’t be getting an award any time soon. What about Scent of a Macbook Pro, every Apple fanboy’s favourite cologne?



From lobsters to Big Macs there are a lot of really strange fragrances out there that you can actually buy and smell like. By choice.

Let’s honour the scents that never had a chance of winning the FiFis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.