These Are The Absolute Weirdest Fragrances You Can Put On Your Body

Last week, Justin Bieber and Heidi Klum were among the big winners of the 2012 FiFi Awards—the Oscars of the fragrance industry, for the uninitiated.While we wish the Biebs congratulations, the FiFis made us think of all of the perfume brands that won’t be getting an award any time soon. What about Scent of a Macbook Pro, every Apple fanboy’s favourite cologne?
From lobsters to Big Macs there are a lot of really strange fragrances out there that you can actually buy and smell like. By choice.
Let’s honour the scents that never had a chance of winning the FiFis.
Who on earth thought this was a good idea?
Demeter Fragrance Library is famous for making strange fragrances, but Lobster Cologne, the scent of which is described as 'a combination of the sea, sweet meat, and a hint of drawn butter,' takes the crab cake.
This cologne, by Estee Lauder for Men, takes the whole 'new car' smell thing to the next level.
'A heart of pipe tobacco and cedarwood, evokes a daring ruggedness.'
In 2009, Burger King created a Whopper-inspired cologne for men who, let's face it, probably smell like greasy meat anyway.
Even though Flame by BK, 'the scent of seduction, with a hint of flame-broiled meat,' was made by CP&B as an advertising stunt, people actually bought the fragrance for $3.99 online and at Ricky's.
(No longer in distribution, go to eBay if desperate).
Described as: 'Like blood, sweat, sperm and saliva, this disturbing perfume is an ode to the pinnacle of sexual pleasure, that extraordinary moment when desire triumphs over reason.'
The fragrance goes for 64 euros.
Greatest hits, a Melbourne-based collective of artists, created a perfume that captures the essence of a newly opened MacBook Pro.
Mmm, Foxconn!
While the perfume exists and was put on display at an art exhibit, it was never produced for retail purposes.
We imagine this very real New York Yankees scent smells like stale beer and sweat. The Observer expected it to capture 'Alex Rodriguez's pheromones.' But the marketing firm that made the fragrance swears it's 'a sparkling gourmand ... it's got fruity notes on top, and dries down to the sanctuary notes.'
You can't make this up.
According to reports, the Vatican has commissioned Silvana Casoli, a celebrity perfume-maker, to create a fragrance for Pope Benedict.
Casoli has made scents for Madonna, King Juan Carlos of Spain, and Sting.
English moldy cheese manufacturer Stilton distributes this pungent fragrance which claims to 'recreate the earthy and fruity aroma' of blue cheese 'in an eminently wearable perfume.'
This perfume leaves nothing to the imagination.
For only 25 euros, you can by a roll-on applicator that 'allows you to apply a tiny drop of the arousing liquid on the back of your hand and enjoy the erotic scent of a vagina.'
Pass.
His and Her Money have one thing in common: they're both packed in real shredded U.S. dollar bills.
After that, however, His Money is described as having 'intense' rosemary and 'powerful' aquatic notes. Her Money is more 'playful with mandarin, pink grapefruit, melon, and succulent passion fruit sparkles.'
Comme des Garcons once carried an eau de toilette that would satisfy everyone's inner-grease monkey: Garage.
It cost $60 a bottle.
Not wanting to be left out of the vampire craze, Antonio Zuddas and Giovanni created the Blood Concept fragrance line.
The perfume naturally comes in four variations: A, B, AB, and O.
The scent really 'captures the raw sensuality of cannabis, known for its woodsy, musky properties.'
Buy a bottle for $80.
Get ready for the general election with Republican: 'a complex fragrance blend that stood for conservative values, love of country, and a strong family unit.'
