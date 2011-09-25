The 15 Most BIZARRE Economic Indicators

Photo: Bengt Nyman via Flickr

Here’s one reason to check out women walking by in miniskirts: They reveal something about the economy.At least that’s what one prominent economist from the 1920s would tell you.



Economists have been way off with their forecasts during the last few years. Making sense of the latest economic indicators has become less science and more gut.

Some savvy investors are turning to metrics they can’t find on their Bloomberg terminals to judge the nation’s health.

