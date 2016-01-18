These are the 13 weirdest dating apps we've ever seen

For worse or for better, dating apps have become an integral part of our popular culture.
This was only made more clear when Match Group, the parent company of dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid, went public in November. Today, Match Group’s market cap is $3.3 billion.
We’re already shown you the most popular dating apps — like The League, Tinder, OkCupid, and Coffee Meets Bagel.
But now we’re rounding up the more niche dating apps.
From dating apps for farmers to websites that cater to the 1%, these dating apps prove there’s something for everyone.
Do you have a beard? Do you want to date someone who has a beard? Look no further than Bristlr, a dating app and website for bearded men and the people who prefer facial hair. It started as a joke website, but now Bristle founder John Kershaw says the app has 100,000 registered users, and he claims even with the press, 90% of users have heard of the app through word-of-mouth.
Farmers Only is an online dating site boasting the tagline, 'City folks just don't get it!' As such, it pairs up livestock owners, ranch hands, farmers, agriculture students, and other people who prefer the country life. If testimonials on its website are to be believed, Farmers Only has led to at least 100 marriages.
As its name suggests, 3nder markets itself as the Tinder for threesomes. Pronounced 'thrinder,' 3nder is a Facebook-authenticated dating app that's more open-minded than the average dating app. It provides a wealth of options for gender identity and sexual orientation. As of October, 3nder had about a million downloads.
Have you always wanted to meet a romantic prospect who shares your love of crispy bacon?Sizzl is the answer to your dating app prayers. Owned by Oscar-Mayer, the not-entirely-serious dating app uses your preferences for bacon to find you a match. Instead of asking how you feel about politics or religion, Sizzl asks if you prefer turkey or pork bacon, and how crispy you like your bacon.
Don't let your Celiac's disease keep you from being in a healthy relationship. That's the premise behind Gluten-Free Singles, a dating website for people who don't eat gluten. Gluten-Free Singles also offers an online community for people who don't eat gluten, so it's not just about romance. 'Our website is a welcoming place where people can find gluten-free dating partners, friends, and activity groups,' its website says.
This summer saw the launch of Tindog, an app that connects dog lovers and their dogs based on location. It's not really clear who this app is for -- you're swiping through cute pictures of dogs, but you know nothing about their owners, so maybe it's best for using if you think your dog could stand some canine companionship, or if you're a dog breeder.
SeekingArrangement is a 'sugar daddy' dating website that helps older, wealthy men meet younger women. Its users largely seem to agree on one thing: what they're doing on SeekingArrangement -- meeting up and exchanging money and gifts for sex and companionship, primarily -- is just another kind of relationship. Some critics have compared its services to prostitution.
'SeekingArrangement is like a sociology project that touches on anthropology,' SeekingArrangement CEO Brandon Wade, who started the site in 2006, told Business Insider a few years ago.
Think of Wingman as Tinder at high altitude. Wingman was designed to help you get lucky while flying or otherwise meet people while you're travelling. Here's how it works: You create a profile with your picture, first name, age, occupation, flight number, and airline. Of course, you specify whether you're travelling for business or pleasure. The app then shows you a list of travellers on the same flight that you can potentially start a conversation with. Just make sure you pair up before you have to put your phone on aeroplane mode.
There's now a dating app geared toward millionaires, supermodels, celebs, CEOs, and others in the 1%. It's called Luxy, and it once referred to itself as 'Tinder, minus the poor people.'
New users to Luxy will be prompted to select their favourite high-end brands such as Prada, Gucci, and Cartier. Your favourites show up at the bottom of your profile so that when you're shopping for a date, you can bond over your preferred brands.
You only get a few minutes to dash out from your office in the middle of the day to grab lunch, so maximise that time by grabbing lunch at the Just Salad near your office with another salad-eater. New York-based fast-casual restaurant chain Just Salad made the SaladMatch app in 2013, and its Tinder-like interface lets you swipe left or right on other salad-loving singles based on their salad preferences, their Just Salad location, and what time of day they usually go to Just Salad.
If you're looking for a lover who shares your interest in Star Trek, and you can't find what you're looking for in person, Trek Passions might be able to help. 'Whether you are just looking for like-minded friends, someone fun to attend a Sci Fi convention with, or maybe something more, Trek Passions is here for you,' its website says.
Tired of going on dates with short people? Meet other tall individuals on Tall Friends, a website for tall people. 'Welcome to the best, largest and most effective tall dating site in the world,' its website boasts. 'This is the best place for looking for tall dating relationship or marriage. We bring together tall-dating minded singles from USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Europe and more.'
You live in the city, but you love horseback riding, and you're itching to get back to the country and meet the cowboy of your dreams. Look no further than Equestrian Cupid. 'Keep away from the city -- enjoy rural & country life,' Equestrian Cupid boasts on its dating site. The dating service refers to itself as an 'exclusive community for cowboys & cowgirls and equestrian singles to meet horseback riding enthusiasts, discover uncharted trails, pursue the country lifestyle, and locate the best riding areas.'
