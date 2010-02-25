The Weirdest Trade Ever: Children For A Cockatoo Bird

Cockatoo on a bicycle

Photo: AP

Donna Greenwell apparently sold two children for a cockatoo (bird).The kids weren’t hers, according to the AP, they were just in her custody, and she had been looking to have them adopted.



Greenwell saw a sign written by two wholesome-sounding church-goers, Paul Romero and Brandy Lynn Romero of Evangeline Parish, so she called and offered to deliver the children.

At first she wanted $2,000 in exchange for the two children, a 5-year old boy and a 4-year old girl. The Romeros said they couldn’t afford that.

The two eventually struck a deal that would exchange the children for a cockatoo bird, valued at $1,500, plus $175 in cash.

(Apparently the $175 was to cover the cost of an attorney and the cockatoo was a gift to Greenwell’s granddaughter.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.