The Weird Way The Experts At Flight Deal Find Those Stellar Fares

Photo: Flickr / epSos.de

Travel has gotten insanely expensive, so when a blogger tipped us off to a site called The Flight Deal, we were eager to learn what they’re up to. Rather than round up a bunch of cheap deals, the site goes much further by providing tips and tricks for maximizing and redeeming frequent flier miles and rewards points.



What’s more, they only highlight fares that meet one quirky criteria (emphasis ours): All deals cost 6 cents per mile. Curious as to how this golden rule came about, we emailed the team to learn more.

“We looked at routes and fares we flew regularly, such as New York to San Francisco/Los Angeles,” they told Business Insider. “At 6 cents per mile, it would cost about $300 to fly to either destination. At 8 cents, it’s closer to $400. If you look at the trend for these routes, $300 and under is the sweet spot, so to speak.”

The other reason they like this criteria is that it works like a rebate.

“Let’s say you want to go to Europe from the United States — it takes 60,000 frequent flier miles with most carriers,” they said. “Using 6 cents per mile as a guide, you would need to spend at most $3,600 to acquire those miles. With Europe fares from the U.S. hovering around $1,000 for most destinations, you would effectively get a 28% rebate for your money spent. No other form of rewards give this much back!”

Beyond the 6 cent rule, the Flight Deal team chooses flights based on the fare, not the destination.

“Yes, we publish great deals, but we don’t want [our readers] to be fixated on a destination. Chase the fare, not the destination,” they said. “We have gone to some awesome places that we wouldn’t have normally visited – like Lima for $270 or Stockholm for $150. The world is vast, so go explore.”

DON’T MISS: 23 secrets to booking cheap flights >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.