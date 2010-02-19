Lehman Brothers Had A Weird Version Of Musical Chairs That Involved The Loser Getting An Electric Shock

A strange man with a bunch of carousel horses

Photo: AP

Guys on the trading floor at Lehman Brothers apparently loved to shock each other while playing a weird game of musical chairs.The rules of the game say that the last player to buzz in with a joystick when the music stops gets an electric shock.



Julio DePietro, a former hedge fund manager at Citadel, told Bloomberg that he heard the game was so popular that it once shut down the trading floor at Lehman Brothers for an afternoon.

DePietro directed a group of traders to play the game in a scene in his new movie, “The Good Guy,” (he says it’s “Boiler Room,” meets “The Notebook”).

Read the full interview with DePietro on Bloomberg.

