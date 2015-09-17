From fireworks to jousting, these 13 tech executives have some weird and awesome hobbies

Nothing like some trans-Atlantic hot air ballooning to get your mind off a stressful workweek, right?

OK, so maybe soaring over the ocean is not everyone’s idea of a good way to unwind, but these technology founders and CEOs prove that with extraordinary jobs come extraordinary hobbies.

Whether completely random or just downright awesome, the extracurricular activities of these tech people just make them even more interesting than we would have thought.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Mark Zuckerberg takes on a new challenge every year. This year, it's a book club that he's invited the world to, but in past years, he's learned Chinese and killed any food that he ate. (That means he killed a goat, lobster, chicken, and a pig.) Facebook Warren Buffett loves to play the ukulele. He's done a duet with Jon Bon Jovi, and most recently, prepared a special song for Coca-Cola after joking that he could buy the world a coke if he wanted. Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos is funding the construction of a gigantic, 10,000-year clock on his land, to remind us all to stay humble about how teeny-tiny our individual lives are. 10000 year clock After stepping down as Twitter CEO, Dick Costolo has a little more time to tend to his beekeeping. 'I particularly spend a lot of time watching them,' Costolo once told Bloomberg TV. Costolo tweets regularly about his beekeeping and used to bring honey into the office. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Richard Branson's entire life is like a series of badass hobbies. The Virgin founder wants to privatize space, adventured in the deep sea, and was the first person to fly a hot air balloon across the Atlantic Ocean. Wikimedia Commons Larry Ellison of Oracle loves his big, fancy boats. His team won the America's Cup race when he hosted in San Francisco in 2013. Ezra Shaw/Getty

