The Weird, Awesome Hobbies Of 13 Tech Execs

This is the third of the six-part “SA 100 Insider” series, looking at the passions, hobbies, and pursuits of Silicon Alley’s tech elite. “SA 100 Insider” is sponsored by Mercedes. Read more posts in the series »

Getty Images Richard Branson is a social media whiz

Nothing like some trans-Atlantic hot air ballooning to get your mind off a stressful workweek, right?

OK, so maybe soaring over the ocean is not everyone’s idea of a good way to unwind, but these technology founders and CEOs prove that with extraordinary jobs come extraordinary hobbies.

Whether completely random or just downright awesome, the extracurricular activities of these tech people just make them even more interesting than we would have thought.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.