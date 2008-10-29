The Weinstein Company Not Taking A $50 Million Writedown*

UPDATE: It’s not true, claims Harvey’s lawyer Bert Fields.

EARLIER: Last week, the Weinstein Company became the latest studio to play the game of movie-release musical chairs sweeping Hollywood. It shifted five films originally slated for 2008 into 2009: Crossing Over, Killshot, Fanboys, Shanghai and The Road (releasing a depressing post-apocalyptic film in the midst of a depressing financial apocalypse: not a good idea). By doing so, Nikki Finke reports, the studio was forced to take a $50 million write-down on Goldman Sachs’ financing.

This isn’t great news for The Weinstein Company, or Goldman Sachs, but the studio might get a nice box-office windfall with Zack and Miri this weekend. And we think Goldman can handle a $50 million loss.

See Also: Kevin Smith: I’m Going To Save The Weinstein Company

