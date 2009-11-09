The Week's Best iPhone Apps

TowerMadness Zero: TowerMadness used to be a better-than-average tower defence game, rendered in 3D and priced at about $3. Then, there was a lightning strike. A developer was zapped in the skull, collapsed, and three hours later awoke, dazed. As he stood up and surveyed his charred surroundings, he froze as if he was having a stroke; his eyes, though, twinkled. He had an idea. When he finally spoke, everyone around him was stunned: 'TOWERMADNESS SHALL BE FREE,' he bellowed, 'AND IT SHALL BE SUPPORTED BY ADS THAT ARE NOT VERY ANNOYING.' Then he died, from the burns. Pointlessly dramatic fake scenario aside, this kind of thing should happen more often.