The Weeknd wore a handmade jacket for the Super Bowl halftime show, and it took 250 hours to embroider

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

The singer wore a custom red jacket designed by Givenchy’s Creative Director Matthew M. Williams.

The jacket took more than 250 hours for four embroiderers to stitch by hand.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show in an ornate, bright-red blazer.

On Sunday, the singer-songwriter, born Abel Tesfaye, performed at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in a custom bedazzled jacket designed by Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew M. Williams.

According to a press release shared with People, it took four embroiderers more than 250 hours to finish making the statement jacket by hand.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images The Weeknd took the stage in a sparkly red Givenchy jacket.

The musician paired it with a black shirt, pants, a leather tie, gloves, and black-and-white oxfords.

“It’s truly an honour to have dressed The Weeknd for his incredible Super Bowl show,” Williams said in a statement, according to People. “To me, fashion is all about infusing what you wear with a unique personality, and The Weeknd brought his look to life with his energy, character, and sense of style.”



Read more:

The 15 best memes about The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show



The Weeknd portrayed a persona he’s referred to as ‘The Character’



During the halftime show, The Weeknd performed songs from his March 2020 album, “After Hours.” He explained in an April 2020 interview with GQ that he wrote “After Hours” from the perspective of “a ‘character’ losing his mind in Vegas.”

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images The Weeknd performs at the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The Weeknd first dressed as “The Character” in his “Heartless” music video, where he wore a red suit jacket and leather gloves. He portrayed the same character again in the “Blinding Lights” music video.

During his Super Bowl performance, The Weeknd shared the field with a large group of dancers dressed in red jackets, gloves, and bandages that were reminiscent of his past performances.

The dancers’ bandaged faces were reminiscent of a look The Weeknd has worn in the past. For example, the singer performed “Blinding Lights” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2020 with bandages on his face, and when he performed at the American Music Awards in January 2020, he wore a face entirely covered in bandages.

In January 2021, The Weeknd showed a new version of “The Character” by appearing in the music video for “Save Your Tears” with what looked like a face that had undergone plastic surgery.

Between rehearsals for the halftime show on Sunday, The Weeknd told Variety that the use of bandages by his character and the dancers was a reflection of the constant culture in Hollywood of wanting to change your appearance.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he said. “It’s all a progression, and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

Representatives for Givenchy and The Weeknd did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.