The Weeknd says he’s ‘sober lite’ after realizing he was using drugs as ‘a crutch’

The Weeknd was profiled for GQ’s September global cover.

The Grammy Award-winning artist opened up about his “sober lite” lifestyle.

“The romance of drinking isn’t there” The Weeknd shared.

The Weeknd revealed in a new interview with GQ that he’s adopted a “sober lite” lifestyle.

“I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there,” The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, told the magazine for its September 2021 issue.

The singer told the magazine that he still smokes weed, but has stopped using all other drugs.

“Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it,” he said. “And I’ve spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it.”

The Weeknd gave another reason for the lifestyle change: “I eventually want a family. I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children.”

This isn’t the first time The Weeknd has spoken about his relationship with drugs. In February 2020, he told CR Men’s Issue 10 that, at the time, he had “an off-and-on relationship” with drugs.

“It doesn’t consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I’m creating, but when I perform I’m completely sober and try not to even drink,’ The Weeknd said. “I’ve learned to balance thanks to touring.”

In 2015, The Weeknd also opened up about his partying habits in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I never needed detox or anything. But I was addicted in the sense of ‘F—, I don’t want to spend this day without getting high,'” he told the magazine.

The Weeknd isn’t the only celebrity taking on a form of sobriety that works best for them. As Insider’s Lauren Edmonds reported, Demi Lovato considers themself “California sober,” which means they only drink and smoke weed occasionally.