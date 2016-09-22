The Weeknd just announced a new album, 'STARBOY,' with awesome cover art

R&B star The Weeknd has announced a new album.

The singer’s follow-up to last year’s massively successful “Beauty Behind the Madness” will be titled “STARBOY.”

The Weeknd has yet to announce a release date for the project.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the album artwork, which was composed by the famous music photographer Nabil.

The stark, comic-book-like image makes for an awesome cover.

NEW ALBUM COVER / TITLE shot by NABIL #STARBOY pic.twitter.com/tkZuVQ2SY5

— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 21, 2016

The singer’s 2015 album “Beauty Behind the Madness” produced two No. 1 singles on the Billboard 100 chart and has sold over 3 million copies to date.

Pitchfork recently reported that The Weeknd had collaborated with Daft Punk on new music, but it is not clear if that material will end up on “STARBOY.”

Watch the video for The Weeknd’s Grammy-nominated 2015 single, “Can’t Feel My Face,” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.