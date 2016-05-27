The Weeknd and rapper Belly canceled Jimmy Kimmel appearance in protest of Donald Trump

Singer The Weeknd and rapper Belly canceled their appearance on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in protest over another of the show’s guests, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Belly, who is Canadian and Muslim, said he disagrees with Trump’s views and didn’t want to appear on a show that would also have Trump as a guest.

“I feel like the way I was raised was to be able to see through all the titles in this world — from religion to race,” Belly told the Associated Press in a statement. “I just didn’t want to feel like I was a part of a celebration for somebody who has beliefs that majority of us don’t agree with.”

Belly, who’s promoting his upcoming mixtape, “Another Day in Paradise,” was set to perform the single “Might Not” with The Weeknd on Wednesday’s show.

“I’m here on a campaign of positivity and love and to contribute what I can to music,” he continued in his statement. “I create songs people go to sleep and wake up to, songs that they fall in love to. For me, being Muslim and being somebody that appreciates my access here in America, I love the fact that I’m able to be here. To play my part in this business is a privilege and a beautiful thing. The fact that I could lose that ability through the actions of someone such as Donald Trump isn’t right to me. At all.”

Representatives for the ABC late-night show had no comment for the AP. Trump and The Weeknd didn’t respond to the the wire news service’s requests for comment.

Trump has been very vocal about his proposed ban on Muslim immigrants entering the US.

Belly and The Weeknd have collaborated on several songs and shared an Oscar nomination for their song “Earned It,” from the “50 Shades of Grey” soundtrack.

