The Weekend's Over: S&P Futures Are Heading Down, And The Pound Is Getting Whacked

Back to work!



First, let’s note that the S&P is down about 4 points in early futures trading. Of course there’s still nearly 15 hours before the market officially opens, so… a lot could happen before then.

The pound is really getting slammed, and it’s speculated that it’s the result of some combination of election polls and the investigation of Goldman Sachs (GS).

Meanwhile, the news is going to be dominated by two things: The volcano (still crippling European air travel) and Goldman Sachs.

Also note, Goldman earnings come Tuesday. That should be interesting.

