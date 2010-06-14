The Weekend's Over: Here's What To Look For In The Week Ahead

Two housing related reports will be released this week: the NAHB builder confidence survey on Tuesday and housing starts on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the June Empire State manufacturing survey will be released at 8:30 AM. The consensus is for a slight increase from the May reading. Also on Tuesday, the June NAHB homebuilder survey will be released at 10 AM. The consensus is for about the same level as May.

Also on Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak on “Getting Serious About Asset Bubbles and Monetary Policy” in Hong Kong at 6:15 AM ET.

On Wednesday, Housing Starts for May will be released at 8:30 AM. The consensus is for a 3.3% decrease to 650K (SAAR) in May from 672K in April. Based on the sharp decline for permits in April, starts might fall even further in May (I’ll take the under this month). Also at 8:30 AM, the BLS will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) for May. The consensus is for a decrease of 0.5%.

Also on Wednesday, the MBA will release the mortgage purchase applications index. This has been falling sharply suggesting a sharp decline in home sales after the expiration of the tax credit. And the Federal reserve will release the May Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report at 9:15 AM. Expectations are for production to increase 1% and capacity utilization to increase to 74.5% (the highest levels since late 2008).

On Thursday, the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released at 8:30 AM. The consensus is for a 0.2% decrease in prices. Also on Thursday, the closely watched initial weekly unemployment claims will be released. Consensus is for a decline to 450K from 456K last week. Also on Thursday, the Philly Fed survey and the Conference Board’s index of leading indicators will both be released at 10 AM.

And on Friday, the BLS will release the Regional and State Employment and Unemployment report for May at 10 AM. And of course the FDIC will probably have another busy Friday afternoon …

And a summary of last week:



Retail Sales decline in May

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.2% from April to May (seasonally adjusted, after revisions), and sales were up 6.9% from May 2009 (easy comparison).