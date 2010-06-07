The Weekend's Over: Euro And Aussie Dollar Quickly Heading Lower In Early Monday Trading

The earliest signs indicate that the new week will begin much how the last one ended.

We’ve got a couple hours yet until the Nikkei’s open, but the euro, anyway, is headed to the downside.

Bloomberg cites early trades at $1.1923 — well below the $1.20 that was seen as a big level on Friday.

Meanwhile, the other big currency to watch, the Aussie dollar is also down, trading below $.82 according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

