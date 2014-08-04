The Weekend Is Over And US Futures Are Up

The weekend is over and U.S. futures are up.

Dow and S&P500 futures were up nearly 0.2%. The S&P500 is coming off its worst week in two years. NASDAQ futures were up 0.1%.

Meanwhile, Asian indexes were falling. Japan’s Nikkei opened down 0.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is off 0.2%. Korea’s Kospi declined 0.6%.

It will be a quieter weak in econ data — click here for Sam Ro’s full preview »

