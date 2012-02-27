The Weekend Is Over, And The Yen Is Diving Again

Joe Weisenthal

The week is over and futures are ticking higher a little bit.

The more interesting action is in the currency world, where the yen is falling notably against the dollar.

Here’s USD/JPY:

The falling yen has been the subject of a lot of discussion.

Among the factors being bandied about:

  • The BoJ’s new inflation target.
  • Surging oil prices.
  • Japan’s record trade deficits.

