The Weekend Is Over, And The Yen Is Diving Again

The week is over and futures are ticking higher a little bit.
The more interesting action is in the currency world, where the yen is falling notably against the dollar.
Here’s USD/JPY:
Photo: FinViz
The falling yen has been the subject of a lot of discussion.
Among the factors being bandied about:
- The BoJ’s new inflation target.
- Surging oil prices.
- Japan’s record trade deficits.
Meanwhile, check here for some of the big events to watch for the coming week >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.