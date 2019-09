The weekend is over and stocks in Asia are up.

Japan’s Nikkei opened Monday trading 0.8% higher.

Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.5%.

U.S. futures are down.

The first half of the week will be pretty quiet as far as data, but we pick up steam Thursday and Friday with some important price surveys.

Click here for our full preview »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.