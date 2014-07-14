REUTERS / Kim Hong-JiForeign currency dealers in Seoul, South Korea.
The weekend is over and stocks are up.
U.S. futures were 0.1% higher. Japan’s Nikkei opened with a 0.2% gain. Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.4%.
Markets seem undeterred by Singapore’s latest GDP report, which showed the city-state’s economy contracted in Q2.
After last week’s sleepy week in data we’ve got a big bounce back this week — click here to read markets editor Sam Ro’s preview »
