The weekend is over and stocks are up.

U.S. futures were 0.1% higher. Japan’s Nikkei opened with a 0.2% gain. Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.4%.

Markets seem undeterred by Singapore’s latest GDP report, which showed the city-state’s economy contracted in Q2.

After last week's sleepy week in data we've got a big bounce back this week

