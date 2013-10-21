The Weekend Is Over, And Markets Are Up

The weekend is over and Asian markets are up.

The Nikkei was 0.51% higher.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 has climbed 0.75%.

U.S. futures were also pointing up.

Japan’s trade deficit unexpectedly increased, new data showed, with export growth slowing sharply to 11.5%, versus expectations for 16.1%.

This is expected to be a busy week, as the backlog of government data begins to ease. Most prominently, we’re going to get the delayed non-farm payrolls reading Tuesday.

Read our Sam Ro’s full preview for the week here »

